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L'institut Pasteur a fabriqué le virus tueur Covid19 ! Dr Tal Schaller - Pr Fourtillan
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69 views • November 01, 2020
Le Covid19 de l'institut Pasteur
31 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eEXOE2hppU&;pbjreload=101
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
C'est l'Institut Pasteur qui a fabriqué le virus tueur Covid19 !
Les preuves irréfutables ci-après :
Toute la vérité sur le Covid19 et les vaccins anti-Covid19
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Conference_sur_Covid-19_et_ses_Vaccins_Aout-2020.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr
31 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eEXOE2hppU&;pbjreload=101
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
C'est l'Institut Pasteur qui a fabriqué le virus tueur Covid19 !
Les preuves irréfutables ci-après :
Toute la vérité sur le Covid19 et les vaccins anti-Covid19
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Conference_sur_Covid-19_et_ses_Vaccins_Aout-2020.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr
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