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DR. SHAUN BROOKS - PHD OXFORD WARNS OF HIV IN THE C-JABS
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113 views • January 05, 2022
"Don't take anymore of these toxic jabs!"
NY Post https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-hiv-risk-researchers/
Quote from The Health Site---> "The issue stems from the use of an HIV protein to stabilize UQ's molecular clamp vaccine."
https://www.thehealthsite.com/news/australia-halts-covid-19-vaccine-development-due-to-false-hiv-positives-785387/
Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/10/20/researchers-warn-some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-risk-of-hiv-infection/?sh=1f8c343e3740
Live Science https://www.livescience.com/australia-covid-19-vaccine-false-positive-hiv-tests.html
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/covid-19-vaccine-s-makes-people-test-positive-on-an-hiv-test.37875/
NY Post https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-hiv-risk-researchers/
Quote from The Health Site---> "The issue stems from the use of an HIV protein to stabilize UQ's molecular clamp vaccine."
https://www.thehealthsite.com/news/australia-halts-covid-19-vaccine-development-due-to-false-hiv-positives-785387/
Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/10/20/researchers-warn-some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-risk-of-hiv-infection/?sh=1f8c343e3740
Live Science https://www.livescience.com/australia-covid-19-vaccine-false-positive-hiv-tests.html
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/covid-19-vaccine-s-makes-people-test-positive-on-an-hiv-test.37875/
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