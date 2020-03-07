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FACEBOOK LOVES YOU
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23 views • March 07, 2020
FACEBOOK LOVES YOU???
SEEKING A NEW BALANCE: AN OVERARCHING THEME OF THIS ERA IS A QUEST FOR ABSOLUTE CONTROL BY THE ALREADY POWERFUL. FACEBOOK IS NO EXCEPTION SO WORKAROUNDS ARE IN ORDER.
Facebook has become its own sort of Matrix so I'll no longer be posting as usual on its servers. Its tentacles of control have become unbearably oppressive and I don't need any more oppression, trust me... On top of this Mark Zuckerberg appears to be having political ambitions. SMH. Facebook is a digital ecosystem that simply doesn't work well out of the box for me without excessive compromises and adjustments.
Read the FULL story at https://inventionschool.tech/facebook-loves-you/
SEEKING A NEW BALANCE: AN OVERARCHING THEME OF THIS ERA IS A QUEST FOR ABSOLUTE CONTROL BY THE ALREADY POWERFUL. FACEBOOK IS NO EXCEPTION SO WORKAROUNDS ARE IN ORDER.
Facebook has become its own sort of Matrix so I'll no longer be posting as usual on its servers. Its tentacles of control have become unbearably oppressive and I don't need any more oppression, trust me... On top of this Mark Zuckerberg appears to be having political ambitions. SMH. Facebook is a digital ecosystem that simply doesn't work well out of the box for me without excessive compromises and adjustments.
Read the FULL story at https://inventionschool.tech/facebook-loves-you/
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