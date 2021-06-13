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Courageous Kid Refuses To Be Muzzled, Walks Out Of School And Calls For The Unmasking Of America!
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90 views • June 13, 2021
Out of the mouths of babes . . . . praise God for her courage to stand for the right and true, in spite of the consequences. Jenner will make a great leader one day.
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