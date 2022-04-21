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EntertheStars: More Needles in Paris, SF & Artemis Fowl Portals [20.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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102 views • April 21, 2022
Join me as we find more hypo needles across the urban landscape and dig into the Artemis Fowl movie. Lots of portals in the movie.
Links:
72 new pokemon demons 2013 & 2022
https://pixelkin.org/2016/08/08/so-you-want-to-get-back-into-pokemon/
https://www.eurogamer.net/pokemon-go-gen-6-list-x-y-kalos-region-7002
Show links...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWD74MTD5wY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Panic_in_Needle_Park
https://snipboard.io/YZcH4B.jpg
https://snipboard.io/zVif8v.jpg
https://snipboard.io/8ts0ur.jpg
https://mahlerfoundation.org/mahler/locations/france/paris/palais-du-trocadero/
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/67/Trocad%C3%A9ro%2C_Exposition_universelle_internationale_de_1900.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palais_de_Chaillot
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trocad%C3%A9ro#Palais_du_Trocad%C3%A9ro
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exposition_Universelle_(1878)
https://storage.googleapis.com/raremaps/img/xlarge/74829.jpg
https://www.retronews.fr/colonies/echo-de-presse/2021/04/10/le-village-negre-lintolerable-zoo-humain-de-paris
https://dailydead.com/bad-ape-discusses-the-human-zoo-in-new-war-for-the-planet-of-the-apes-clip/
https://umbrellaacademy.fandom.com/wiki/Pogo_(Netflix)
https://www.vurtegopogo.com/product/v4-fitness-pogo-stick/
https://www.tmz.com/2007/02/23/brit-flips-out/
https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/2279177/britney-spears-documentary-framing-shaved-head-meltdown/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/9k9y45/paparazzo-auctioning-off-umbrella-from-infamous-britney-spears-attack
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/scarlett-johansson-chris-evans-to-star-in-jason-bateman-directed-apple-film-1235122974/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdVzt20lXVo
https://screenrant.com/i-am-legend-2-will-smith-neville-not-resurrected/
https://findthefactors.com/2015/11/03/666-the-devils-triangular-number/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/38632509287373765/

7,032 views Streamed live 23 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XC1tIld8Ab4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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