Connection Between The Reopening Of The Pool Of Siloam And The Coming Third Temple-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 8 2023

he Pool of Siloam, located in the southern portion of the City of David, the ancient epicenter of Jerusalem, and just outside the Old City walls is expected to become one of the most important historic and tourist sites in the city. The pool has been a focal point for archaeologists and scholars for the last 150 years. They are getting ready to reopen it to the public, and it has a stunning connection to coming Third Temple that is about to be built in Jerusalem, the temple of Antichrist.



"Therefore said they unto him, How were thine eyes opened? He answered and said, A man that is called Jesus made clay, and anointed mine eyes, and said unto me, Go to the pool of Siloam, and wash: and I went and washed, and I received sight." John 9:10,11 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we are looking at some amazing developments happening in Israel right now, developments in biblical archaeology, that show us just how close we are to seeing a rebuilt Temple going up in Jerusalem. The pool of Siloam was the place where pilgrims, journeying to the second Temple in the first century, stopped to wash before 'going up' to worship the LORD in Jerusalem. The fact that they are getting ready to reopen the pool of Siloam once again to pilgrims can only mean one thing, that a Temple is a-comin', and guess what? It sure is, tonight's Bible study on the Pool of Siloam will blow your mind. On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing' we find that our dusty, old and archaic King James Bible is more up to date than tomorrow's headlines

