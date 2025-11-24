Throwback Syrian militants throw Alawites in cages - 2015 : (

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Throwback: Syrian militants throw Alawites in cages
🇸🇾 In 2015, Syrian militants who fought against the government of Bashar Assad were caught using members of the Alawite religious minority as human shields.
➡️ The Alawite captives were locked in cages that were driven on pickup trucks in Eastern Ghouta. The captives themselves were ostensibly government officers and their family members.
➡️ The militants made no secret of their actions and openly boasted about them.
➡️ Ten years later, the militants who fought against and finally toppled Assad’s government are still persecuting and brutalizing Alawites.