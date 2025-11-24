BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Throwback Syrian militants throw Alawites in cages - 2015 : (
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
38 views • 1 day ago

Throwback: Syrian militants throw Alawites in cages

🇸🇾 In 2015, Syrian militants who fought against the government of Bashar Assad were caught using members of the Alawite religious minority as human shields.

➡️ The Alawite captives were locked in cages that were driven on pickup trucks in Eastern Ghouta. The captives themselves were ostensibly government officers and their family members.

➡️ The militants made no secret of their actions and openly boasted about them.

➡️ Ten years later, the militants who fought against and finally toppled Assad’s government are still persecuting and brutalizing Alawites.

Keywords
politicseventssyriacurrent
