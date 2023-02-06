Fear in Dying Cancer Patients Caused by Godless Secularism Maintains Dr. Stephen Iacoboni



Dr. Stephen Iacoboni has spent the last four decades caring for thousands of sick cancer patients, watching many of them take their last breath. As an oncologist and award winning researcher, Stephen realized that the godless secularism of modern science was causing fear and confusion in the hearts of his dying patients. Faith in God and the promise of eternal afterlife has sustained humanity throughout all of history. “As God’s children, we are purpose-driven from the time we take our first breath until our last.” And yet, the agenda of many scientists to erase God’s existence now permeates even the world of medicine. All science actually points directly to God, as he explains in his new book Telos: The Scientific Basis for a Life of Purpose.







TAKEAWAYS





People think of scientists as earnest truth-seekers examining lab data, but their immense power has led many to believe they are God





A doctor’s duty is to heal, not just the body, but also the spirit





The scientists and the non-religious institutions are in fervent agreement that they have disproved the existence of God





Doctors who care for the sick and dying have every right to give affirmation to the expressed beliefs of those patients who desire it







