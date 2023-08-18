Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3142a - Inflation Reduction Act, Build Back Better All Failed, Boomerang Effect
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3142a - Inflation Reduction Act, Build Back Better All Failed, Boomerang Effect


The [WEF] plan is falling apart, the green new deal is not working and the climate hoax is failing, so they bring out Podesta, he failed. The people will know in the end who the lier's are, those who say the economy is fine as it crashes.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


