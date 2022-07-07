CCP Taps AI to Judge Party Members' Loyalty

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https://gnews.org/post/poxa0207
7/05/2022 The CCP taps AI to check loyalty of party members. Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center says it has successfully developed artificial intelligence that can judge a party member’s loyalty. It can read facial expressions and brain waves to gauge how attentive Communist Party members are to “thought and political education”