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New COVID Strain in UK, The Restrictions Charade, Biden Crime Family: Breaking On The Daily #43
KelKidman
KelKidman
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252 views • December 22, 2020
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/MPZgD
https://archive.vn/dgq0F
https://archive.vn/0oApE
https://archive.vn/KbCbH
https://archive.vn/CNcsA
https://archive.vn/obMVM

Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:27 New Covid ‘strain’ in UK, travel stopped
17:12 Birx violates own thanksgiving rules, why covid restrictions get defended
25:46 IMF advocates social media history affecting credit score
27:55 Biden family keeps criminal members out of prison
31:51 Outro


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#Covid20 #CharadePolitics #BidenCrimeFamily



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
newspoliticsrantcrimeconservativeukbidenmediajoejusticehypocrisyborderscommentarylibertariandouble standardscovid-19carolinedeborah birxbreaking on the dailynew straincharade politics
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