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New COVID Strain in UK, The Restrictions Charade, Biden Crime Family: Breaking On The Daily #43
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252 views • December 22, 2020
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/MPZgD
https://archive.vn/dgq0F
https://archive.vn/0oApE
https://archive.vn/KbCbH
https://archive.vn/CNcsA
https://archive.vn/obMVM
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:27 New Covid ‘strain’ in UK, travel stopped
17:12 Birx violates own thanksgiving rules, why covid restrictions get defended
25:46 IMF advocates social media history affecting credit score
27:55 Biden family keeps criminal members out of prison
31:51 Outro
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#Covid20 #CharadePolitics #BidenCrimeFamily
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/MPZgD
https://archive.vn/dgq0F
https://archive.vn/0oApE
https://archive.vn/KbCbH
https://archive.vn/CNcsA
https://archive.vn/obMVM
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:27 New Covid ‘strain’ in UK, travel stopped
17:12 Birx violates own thanksgiving rules, why covid restrictions get defended
25:46 IMF advocates social media history affecting credit score
27:55 Biden family keeps criminal members out of prison
31:51 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Covid20 #CharadePolitics #BidenCrimeFamily
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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