© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Israel intercepted the “Freedom Flotilla,” which was sailing toward Gaza with humanitarian aid, a wave of protests swept across Europe and beyond.
From Berlin to Buenos Aires, thousands took to the streets in solidarity with Gaza, denouncing Israeli aggression and Western complicity in the blockade.