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Jimmy Dore: Alex Jones Has Been More Right Than Rachel Maddow
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41 views • January 02, 2022
Alex Jones presents a video clip from Jimmy Dore's show where he rips Rachel Maddow for backing up big pharma's lies and claims Alex Jones was right again.
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