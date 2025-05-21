BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Regeneron Acquires 23AndMe Genetic Data; CONvid lawsuit updates; and, Discovery of a New "Syndrome"
Hamner It Out
9 views • 18 hours ago

If you were one of the millions of Americans who used 23andMe to analyze your DNA for ancestry and health predispositions, the bankrupt company has now been acquired by Regeneron, a pharmaceutical company who developed monoclonal antibodies as a CONvid-1984 treatment.  Now, Regeneron, having access to millions of Americans’ DNA samples, will be using your genetic information to “improve human health”.   Of course, China has been aggressively collecting Americans’ genetic information for years.  This has prompted some States to draft and pass legislation to protect this information. 

Researchers at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, have created a “vaccine” that targets 12 strains of “flu”.  In this Frankenscience endeavor, this new “vaccine” could be ineffective and weaken natural immunity.  Sounds eerily familiar, doesn’t it.   Lawsuits surrounding aspects of the CONvid-1984 planned scam-demic continue.

A recent court ruling determined that telecom companies are not required to accommodate individuals sickened by cell tower radiation.

A new “syndrome” has also been detected.  All this is covered in this episode of Hamner It Out.

 

Stay Vigilant.  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

https://yournews.com/2025/05/20/3453390/pharmaceutical-company-buys-23andme-for-256-million-in-bankruptcy-auction/

https://100percentfedup.com/buyer-emerges-23andme/

https://discernreport.com/hyping-the-next-plandemic-researchers-in-nebraska-develop-vaccine-targeting-all-flu-strains/

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/dna-sale-regeneron-scoop-bankrupt-23andme-court-supervised-sale

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/states-move-to-protect-americans-dna-from-china-5834363?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=lead-story-0-title-1

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/missouris-lawsuit-against-china-over-covid-19-opens-the-door-for-other-states-to-follow-expert-5825035?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=top-news-11--top-news-0-top-stories-0-title-1

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-covid-vaccine-deceptive-marketing-kansas-lawsuit-state-court/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/telecom-industry-not-required-accommodate-people-sickened-cell-tower-radiation-courts-rule/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-19-rfk-jr-derangement-syndrome-now-sweeping-nation.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-19-researchers-develop-vaccine-targeting-all-flu-strains.html

 

Keywords
dna23andmeregeneroncovid lawsuitskdsemf radiation lawsuit
