MSM IS LYING TO US ABOUT UKRAINE; NYT ADMITS HUNTER LAPTOP IS REAL 3/18/2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile the New York Times has come out to admit that yes, indeed, Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" is really real.
Former Attorney General William Barr said on March 17 that the widespread censorship against stories on emails and other material from a laptop, believed to be owned by Joe Biden’s son, impacted the 2020 election. A survey done in the wake of the election found 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him if they were aware of the Hunter Biden story or others like it that which were downplayed or ignored by legacy media outlets and Big Tech.
Nancy Pelosi reads a poem about Zelensky from singer Bono, and yes, its as bad as it sounds.
The big story is the coming storm that is heading our way from rising costs and inflation are just starting to make waves as the US dollars loses it's place of dominance. All of that and MUCH MORE- ahead! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/msm-is-lying-to-us-about-ukraine-nyt-admits-hunter-laptop-is-real/
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code “RESISTANCECHICKS” at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "resistance" to save up to 66%!