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MSM IS LYING TO US ABOUT UKRAINE; NYT ADMITS HUNTER LAPTOP IS REAL 3/18/2022
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70 views • March 19, 2022
The main stream media, big tech, and of course, our very own government, are in a full court press to allow one (and only one) narrative to come out of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. Seasoned war correspondent Lara Logan recently pointed this out in a pointed interview. Tulsi Gabbard has been called a traitor to her country for pointing out that the United States is funding bio-labs in Ukraine.

Meanwhile the New York Times has come out to admit that yes, indeed, Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" is really real.

Former Attorney General William Barr said on March 17 that the widespread censorship against stories on emails and other material from a laptop, believed to be owned by Joe Biden’s son, impacted the 2020 election. A survey done in the wake of the election found 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him if they were aware of the Hunter Biden story or others like it that which were downplayed or ignored by legacy media outlets and Big Tech.

Nancy Pelosi reads a poem about Zelensky from singer Bono, and yes, its as bad as it sounds.

The big story is the coming storm that is heading our way from rising costs and inflation are just starting to make waves as the US dollars loses it's place of dominance. All of that and MUCH MORE- ahead! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/msm-is-lying-to-us-about-ukraine-nyt-admits-hunter-laptop-is-real/

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