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Catherine Austin Fitts w/ Dr. Peter Breggin: Coming Clean -- From the Destruction of America's Children to the Financial & Political Manipulation of Us All
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121 views • February 12, 2021
For related links and partial transcript: https://truthcomestolight.com/catherine-austin-fitts-w-dr-peter-breggin-coming-clean-from-the-destruction-of-americas-children-to-the-financial-political-manipulation-of-us-all/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Peter Breggin MD YouTube channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://breggin.com/
https://home.solari.com/
Original title: On a Whirling World Tour of World Relations
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Peter Breggin MD YouTube channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://breggin.com/
https://home.solari.com/
Original title: On a Whirling World Tour of World Relations
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