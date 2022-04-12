The Toxic Protein is Snake Venom!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discussion with Scott of LovingLife TV on 19th August 2021 where I mentioned that the mRNA is coding for a toxic protein and not the spike protein of the alleged Sars-CoV2 virus. It now seems this toxic protein is snake venom !! See https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html The full discussion with Scott is here https://www.brighteon.com/a2416853-b937-4ead-a326-7b8f02277c4f
The follow-up 'PREMIERE: Watch The Water 2: Closing Chapter' (published on May 13th 2023) is here https://www.bitchute.com/video/qq70Puuq5X6w/
Will this save the world? https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world