The Toxic Protein is Snake Venom!

Discussion with Scott of LovingLife TV on 19th August 2021 where I mentioned that the mRNA is coding for a toxic protein and not the spike protein of the alleged Sars-CoV2 virus. It now seems this toxic protein is snake venom !! See https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html The full discussion with Scott is here https://www.brighteon.com/a2416853-b937-4ead-a326-7b8f02277c4f

The follow-up 'PREMIERE: Watch The Water 2: Closing Chapter' (published on May 13th 2023) is here https://www.bitchute.com/video/qq70Puuq5X6w/

Will this save the world? https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world