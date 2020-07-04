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Happy 4th of July !
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9 views • July 04, 2020
A short example of American exceptionalism BEFORE Pearl Harbor to ponder this holiday. There's this thing about September 11th in our history.
Just putting together two sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB78MIcmDxs from the History Channel and Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Pentagon#History
Just putting together two sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB78MIcmDxs from the History Channel and Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Pentagon#History
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