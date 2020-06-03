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Breaking the Trump Spell
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104 views • June 03, 2020
So in this video I attempt to break the Trump spell. This is a warning for those who are avid Trump supporters or Q followers. I critcally expose Trump using news articles that you can discover on your own. If you believe Trump can do no wrong this video isn't for you.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Meet President Swamp, the Rothschild's Personal Bitch:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/01/23/meet-president-swamp-the-rothschilds-personal-bitch/
Why Donald Trump is a Rothschild Puppet:
https://newspunch.com/donald-trump-rothschild-puppet/
Meet Wilbur Ross, who once bailed out Trump in Atlantic City and is now his pick for Commerce secretary
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-wilbur-ross-commerce-20161208-story.html
Trump Reads the Snake Poem:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg
Subscribe to my content at these platforms:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
REFERENCE LINKS:
Meet President Swamp, the Rothschild's Personal Bitch:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/01/23/meet-president-swamp-the-rothschilds-personal-bitch/
Why Donald Trump is a Rothschild Puppet:
https://newspunch.com/donald-trump-rothschild-puppet/
Meet Wilbur Ross, who once bailed out Trump in Atlantic City and is now his pick for Commerce secretary
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-wilbur-ross-commerce-20161208-story.html
Trump Reads the Snake Poem:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg
Subscribe to my content at these platforms:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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