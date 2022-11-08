Quo Vadis

Nov 8, 2022. In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 6, 2022.

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you with My Love.

People of My Son:

I CALL YOU TO BE FRATERNAL, TO KEEP THE FAITH, (Matthew 17:20-24) TO GIVE TO RECEIVE, TO LOOK CAREFULLY AT THE SIGNS AND SIGNS (Luke 12:54-56) SO THAT YOU BE CREATURES THAT MEDITATE ON WHAT HAPPENS.

My Son suffers for every act and deed contrary to His Will.

The time has come when My children do not look, do not listen and do not preach, they remain blind, deaf and dumb to please those who do not commune with the Divine Will.

Humanity is maddened by the noise of the mundane and harmful to its body and spirit; they do not pray and they have distanced themselves from My Son.

They are a humanity without God.

HUMANITY IS IN VERY SERIOUS DANGER AND THEY DON'T LOOK AT it, on the contrary, they constantly have fun without thinking about the offenses with which they hurt My Son.

This generation lives in so much sin! Greater than what Sodom and Gomorrah lived (Genesis 19:1-30).

At this time the cup is almost empty.

I AM A MOTHER AND TEACHER, I AM NOT A CARRIER OF FEAR, ON THE CONTRARY, I WANT YOU TO PREPARE AND CONVERT.

Humanity lives in total violence, they find themselves empty inside giving pleasure to their lowest instincts and are easy prey to evil.

My Son loves you and this Mother and Teacher loves you, that is why I come to call you to spiritual change and to prepare yourself to satisfy your hunger and cold.

Keep in your homes prayer books, spiritual books that must be printed.

They walk in the darkness, the same that will reach the Earth and cover it completely; then the Divine Light will arrive and illuminate everything that exists.

LOVE WILL BE IN THOSE REPENTANT CHILDREN AND THEY WILL BE MY SON'S WITH A NEW LIFE.

People of My Son:

THE WAR CONTINUES TO SPREAD!

The aimless human creature continues without looking at how the interests of a particular nation blow the fire so that the conflicts do not stop.

Suffering intensifies for humanity, famine shows its face to man and there will be mourning.

Countries will need to darken so as not to be seen at night and protect their people.

WITHOUT FEAR, CHILDREN OF MY IMMACULATE HEART, WITHOUT STOPPING, CONTINUE INCREASING YOUR FAITH, APPROACHING MY DIVINE SON, PRAYING TO SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL AND HIS LEGIONS.

Be creatures of inner peace, without debates or envy and without arrogance; remembering that intelligence without God does not win Heaven, but wisdom, humility, meekness, obedience, love of neighbor and perseverance.

People of My Son, pray, pray, the earth in its entrails has awakened and from its interior everything it contains rises to the outside through the volcanoes.

People of My Son, pray, pray, France cries, England goes into chaos, pray children.

People of My Son, pray, pray, man's time is not God's, hasten to conversion.

In the blink of an eye they will find themselves in chaos.

They are loved by the Holy Trinity.

Be creatures that practice prayer, mercy, charity, fraternity, humility and faith without forgetting the Law of God, the Works of Mercy, the Sacraments and the Word of Holy Scripture.

AS A MOTHER I PROTECT YOU AND BLESS YOU.

I PRESENT YOUR PRAYERS AND NEEDS TO THE MOST HOLY TRINITY WITH LOVE.

CONTINUE THE PATH WITHOUT FEAR.

Children of My Immaculate Heart:

KEEP IN MIND THAT IN THE END MY IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH.

I love you, People of My Son, I love you.

I carry you inside My Womb to protect you. Fear not, I meet you.

Mama Mary

The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA:

Brothers and sisters:

Our Most Holy Mother, Mother and Teacher of the People of God, vehemently calls us to conversion because this is the announced moment.

It emphasizes the need to be fraternal and humble, not to believe that we are so intelligent that we forget God.

This does not mean that Our Mother despises intelligence, but rather that it is different from being wise, since the wise man leads his intelligence to reason without rushing because he always seeks Divine Help.

Our Mother gives us keys to recognize at the moment in which we meet: "the cup is almost empty, violence remains in the human creature".

Our Blessed Mother reiterates to us between the lines that technology will stop and because of this she recommends that we have the prayer books, the Holy Scriptures and those that each one wishes printed.

It announces the Three Days of Darkness and human folly.

It indicates very close events for us to be attentive to Christ as Owner of our life and consecrated to Our Blessed Mother.

Amen.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4SAonVCPUY




