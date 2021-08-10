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INDIANA DOCTOR EXPOSES CDC COVID MANDATE FRAUD
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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631 views • August 10, 2021
DOCTOR Destroys the Entire CDC and NIH COVID Narrative

Dr. Dan Stock who explains how the current measures to combat COVID-19 do not work. He spoke at the Mt. Vernon, Indiana school board meeting and it's the most important and powerful video you will watch today. I encourage you not only to watch it yourself, but to also share everywhere.

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