INDIANA DOCTOR EXPOSES CDC COVID MANDATE FRAUD

DOCTOR Destroys the Entire CDC and NIH COVID Narrative



Dr. Dan Stock who explains how the current measures to combat COVID-19 do not work. He spoke at the Mt. Vernon, Indiana school board meeting and it's the most important and powerful video you will watch today. I encourage you not only to watch it yourself, but to also share everywhere.



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