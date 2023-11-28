EVER WONDERED WHY IT'S ALWAYS THE JUIZE GETTING EXPELLED FROM COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD

When you observe the ACTIONS of a group of people and they are ALL Evil, you must consider carefully if you will allow them to live next door to you!
When your children come up missing as the Juize are making sacrifices to their deity (Satan) then you gotta ask yourself if these are neighbors that you want living next door!
The question is NOT one of "Hatred" but rather one of SURVIVAL in a world full of demonic groups and entities!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.