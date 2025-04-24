BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You're Being PsyOped: From the MS-13 Gangbanger "Maryland Man" to Iraq WMD's the Same Playbook
1 week ago

The illusory truth effect is a psyop used by those who control the media and are in power via repetition, to convince the masses to take believe thte narrative they are trying to convey. This is a strategy used for advertising and politics, and is shown in the MS-13 gangbanger the media and Democrats are calling "The Maryland Man" to the Iraq invasion of 2003 where they insisted that Iraq had WMD's and was involved with Al Qaeda. #psyop #media #marylandman

democratspropagandamediapsyopdick cheneyiraqms-13wmdjoseph goebbelsgeorge bushthird reichthe big lierepetitionmedia criticismillusory truth effectal quaedaabrego garciachase hughessudan husseintell a lie loud enoughiraq wmd
