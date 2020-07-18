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New Terrorism Called Coronavirus Terrorism Is Coming To Get You - In Second Wave!!!
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166 views • July 18, 2020
First wave was to shock the world ,implant the new terror concept in the masses, create divisions, and start psychological warfare . This wave allows them to monitor the public's response,obedience level,identifying resistance as well as starting to implement new infrastructure. This includes small businesses and start the idea of cashless society .
Lets see what their next move could be.
Lets see what their next move could be.
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