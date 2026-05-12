📊 Market manipulation is all Trump is good at - Kasparian

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Trump keeps recycling the Iran peace deal looming narrative with the sole objective of moving oil markets for his own illegal profit, says Ana Kasparian.
Oil prices lowered on the Axios report that claimed the US and Iran were close to a deal, she reminds.
💬 “It's pretty sick that his Israeli minion over at Axios keeps recycling the same hollow story to help him do the market manipulation,” says the journalist.
Source @TYT
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