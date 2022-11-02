Create New Account
Russia Warns USA: World on Brink of Nuclear War
Russia’s foreign ministry warned today that the world is dangerously close to a nuclear war. Moscow said Western nations were teetering on the brink of a direct armed conflict with Russia. The foreign ministry said Western provocations could lead to catastrophic consequences. Meanwhile, Western nations have accused Iran and North Korea of helping Russia in its war against Ukraine by shipping drone, artillery shells, and manpower labor to the war’s frontline. There’s more conflicting information about Paul Pelosi’s odd encounter with a home intruder.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/2/22.

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!   https://rickwiles.com/final-day

