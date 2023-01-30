Wave Coming from the East 1-29-23 (Uploaded 1-30-23)

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A word of warning of a tidal wave coming to the east of United States.
John 5:24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.
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