BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SW363 See Clearly Now - Karen B & Mark Sargent ✅
markksargent
markksargent
572 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
95 views • 2 days ago

Published on Jul 13, 2022 Contact me directly at: [email protected] 303-494-6631Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260


Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/

Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/


Please like and subscribe!

https://rumble.com/register/markksargent/

https://bitchute/markksargent

https://brighteon.com/channels/markksargent


Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com

Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for

discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong



Get Flat Earth trail mix!

https://truthsmacks.com/


Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru

Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5


https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble


George Orwell

Tribune, 27 December 1946

Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.


I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.


#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit


science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education, flat earth, enclosed world

science, education, flat earth, enclosed world

science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education

news, current events, politics, government, covid, facemasks, vaccines, authority

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vitamin B1 emerges as key player in bowel health as large-scale study reveals inverse link between thiamine intake and constipation

Vitamin B1 emerges as key player in bowel health as large-scale study reveals inverse link between thiamine intake and constipation

Lance D Johnson
Beyond skin deep: New insights reveal vitiligo&#8217;s disparate impact and holistic paths forward

Beyond skin deep: New insights reveal vitiligo’s disparate impact and holistic paths forward

Willow Tohi
The peak and the plateau: Landmark study finds fitness decline begins at 36

The peak and the plateau: Landmark study finds fitness decline begins at 36

Ava Grace
Study Finds Resveratrol Compound Inhibits Growth of Ovarian Cancer Cells

Study Finds Resveratrol Compound Inhibits Growth of Ovarian Cancer Cells

Coco Somers
Cosmic Awakening: A revolutionary blueprint for human evolution

Cosmic Awakening: A revolutionary blueprint for human evolution

Kevin Hughes
New study reveals the BEST DIET for protecting against cognitive decline

New study reveals the BEST DIET for protecting against cognitive decline

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy