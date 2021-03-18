© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Cruz Questions Sierra Club President Aaron Mair on Climate Change
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • March 18, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz - 7 Oct 2015
Buzzand_NZ - This Never gets old: This is what I feel like when discussing climate change with people who have no idea what they are talking about.
Buzzand_NZ - This Never gets old: This is what I feel like when discussing climate change with people who have no idea what they are talking about.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.