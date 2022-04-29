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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 4/29/22 • SAVANAH HERNANDEZ - SAV SAYS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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811 views • April 29, 2022
HUMANITY BRACES FOR MAJOR FOOD SHORTAGES AS GLOBALISTS LAUNCH NEXT PHASE OF GREAT RESET
The controlled collapse is going according to the NWO’s plan as the enslaved masses clamor for more authoritarians to save them from globalist-induced calamities!
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