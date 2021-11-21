© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Pray for Austria] Forced vax on Austrians on or before Feb 2022
Follow
3
Share
Report
371 views • November 21, 2021
JUST IN - Austria imposes a nationwide lockdown for 20 days for the entire population from Monday and makes vaccination mandatory as of February 2022. — Disclose.tv
"This was never about our true health, wellness or safety in the first place"
Austria & Australia. Please help them fight back by your prayers and holy living. Also watch this https://www.brighteon.com/9b744660-31b9-4975-8659-458c52b3c7ff for more effective prayers. Thanks much all
"This was never about our true health, wellness or safety in the first place"
Austria & Australia. Please help them fight back by your prayers and holy living. Also watch this https://www.brighteon.com/9b744660-31b9-4975-8659-458c52b3c7ff for more effective prayers. Thanks much all
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.