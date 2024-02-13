Create New Account
Surprises At High Levels': Hezbollah's Chilling Warning To Israel After Back-To-Back Attacks
channel image
Vampire Slayer
Published Yesterday

Hezbollah has issued a fresh threat to Israel amid fears of an all-out war between the two sides. A Hezbollah parliamentarian has openly challenged Israel, warning the nation to not test the power of the ‘axis of resistance’ which refers to the Iran-backed groups and its proxies including Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis

