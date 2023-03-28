Create New Account
Benny Johnson's Prank in D.C. Unexpectedly Dredges a DoT Whistleblower's bombshell story!
BREAKING: Federal Whistleblower reveals Department of Transportation under Pete Buttigieg IGNORED East Palestine because of politically motivated cruelty. Claims DOT allocates resources based on regional politics: Blue state get funded, Red states get ignored. Also exposed...   Federal DOT Whistleblower Exposes Dark Truth About East Palestine

https://twitter.com/i/status/1640094311122436098 

Keywords
pete buttigiegbenny johnsondottrain derailed

