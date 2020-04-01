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Bill Gates, Coronavirus, and the Mark of the Beast (666) - MUST WATCH!!
Leave the Matrix
Leave the Matrix
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35 views • April 01, 2020
Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently responded to a question on Reddit about the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic, and how businesses are going to function while continuing to practice social distancing. Bill's response sparked discussion amongst anti-vaccine proponents, as well as those of us who are keenly watching world developments in relation to Bible prophecy and the end times, specifically with regard to the Mark of the Beast. This channel has produced other videos explaining how RFID and biometric identification technology could be used to implement this mark, and how it will have serious consequences both in this life, and the next. Please watch this video to learn more about what Bill Gates has to say with regard to his plan, called ID 2020.
CREDITS

01. Keys Treasures by Bill-Gates-Reddit-600x539 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

02. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates by Joi Ito from Inbamura, Japan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

03. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlPDy... by NIBIB gov Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

04. Human Microchip Implant by Biohacker Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

05. An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids by sciencealert.com/article found at: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invis... FAIR USE

06. How the Saudi Blockade is Starving Yemen by The New York Times Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)

07. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

08. During The Famine Young Child Dying In The Gutter, China [1946] Geroge Silk [RESTORED] by ralph repo https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

09. Fingerprint by I Love You Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
conspiracyagendabible prophecymark of the beastend timesbiometric identificationanti-vaccinecashless societycoronavirusbill gates rfid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy