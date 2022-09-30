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30/9/22 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY 26892 , MISCONDUCT WINTON KEENAN REF 487012
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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21 views • September 30, 2022

I ARRIVE HOME G-POLA OVERHEAD DOING 18OMPH AT 20M ALT

PERSUCTION NPAS.

30/9/22 EI HDK OVERHEAD  UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE ) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

⁣(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

⁣Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery. The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

⁣30/9/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY ⁣26889, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLCE ⁣ 631656

⁣29/9/22 G-RANL UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26881, G-NHAE UNSAFE FLY ⁣26883 ⁣PERP VEERS AWAY FROM ME SHARP WHEN I PULL A CAMERA

27/9/22 G-RANL 26854, ⁣G-MFLT 26855, NPAS G-POLA? GROUND LEVEL MY HOME 21:29HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED , MISCONDUCT REF NORTUMBRIA POLICE ⁣826496

26/9/22 GROUND LEVEL NORTHUMBRIA HELICOPTERS G-HALS 26839, 26843, ⁣26844, 277 DUTCH NAVY LYNX 26842, G-FDZT NEARLY CRASHED INTO THE IN TRANSIT BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 26845, POLICE, NPAS G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT GROUND LEVEL ⁣26850, MISCONDUCT REF WINTON KEENAN ⁣493979, LIGHT AIRCRAFT G-BOJZ? 20:38HRS OVER MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26851

⁣⁣The aim of any secret organisations can only be illegal. Adolf H

⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye

⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a


⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours

Damian

⁣“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson


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