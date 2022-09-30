30/9/22 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY 26892 , MISCONDUCT WINTON KEENAN REF 487012

I ARRIVE HOME G-POLA OVERHEAD DOING 18OMPH AT 20M ALT
PERSUCTION NPAS.
30/9/22 EI HDK OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORTED
IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE ) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.
Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery. The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians
30/9/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY 26889, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLCE 631656
29/9/22 G-RANL UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26881, G-NHAE UNSAFE FLY 26883 PERP VEERS AWAY FROM ME SHARP WHEN I PULL A CAMERA
27/9/22 G-RANL 26854, G-MFLT 26855, NPAS G-POLA? GROUND LEVEL MY HOME 21:29HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED , MISCONDUCT REF NORTUMBRIA POLICE 826496
26/9/22 GROUND LEVEL NORTHUMBRIA HELICOPTERS G-HALS 26839, 26843, 26844, 277 DUTCH NAVY LYNX 26842, G-FDZT NEARLY CRASHED INTO THE IN TRANSIT BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 26845, POLICE, NPAS G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT GROUND LEVEL 26850, MISCONDUCT REF WINTON KEENAN 493979, LIGHT AIRCRAFT G-BOJZ? 20:38HRS OVER MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26851
The aim of any secret organisations can only be illegal. Adolf H
"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a
Dear Northumbria Police,
Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Yours
Damian
“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.