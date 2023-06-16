Silent War Ep. 6327: Silver Shortage, Hyperinflation. Famine Alert, Truth Clampdown Coming

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In this episode of The Silent War:

Trump: Reminder: 2000+ Food Distribution and Manufacturing facilities burnt down or blown up in the middle of the night and it will continue until you are starved. Prepare.





WHO Member Says Agency Needs To “Nullify The Conspiracies” About Covid Vaccines.





Silver Is Significantly Underpriced Given The Looming Supply Shortage.





PREPARE NOW! NemosNewsNetwork.com/Gold > Talk to ITMtrading!





A.I. Could Rewrite the Bible and Correct Religion, Says Professor and WEF Member.





Amazon Locks Man Out Of Smart Home Devices Over False Racism Claims.





Pro-Russian Hacktivist Groups ‘KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil’ Announce to Destroy European Banking System in the “Next 48 Hours”: Report.





A Quiet Revolution Is Unfolding Against ‘Woke’ Corporate America – Here’s The Strategy Behind It.





“Nightmare Scenario”: US Government Has Been Secretly Stockpiling Dirt On Americans Via Data Brokers.





Federal Agencies Routinely Spy On Phone Calls, Texts, Emails Of American Citizens, Experts Say.





“They Expect To Imprison You”: GOP Lawmaker Warns Trump Supporters Against ‘DOJ Trap.’





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Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





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https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.