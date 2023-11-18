Israeli Forces Strike & MURDER Refugee Civilians Sheltered at Al-Fakhoora UN School in northern Gaza - Nov 18, #Genocide

Israeli Forces Strike Refugee Civilians Sheltered at Al-Fakhoora UN School in northern Gaza - Nov 18, #Genocide

Israeli forces strike Al-Fakhoora School in northern Gaza, posted 5 hours ago.

Israeli air raids have hit the Al-Fakhoora School, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

About 200 people were killed and wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Fakhura school in the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera