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IT IS TIME FOR US TO STOP COMPLYING
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70 views • November 26, 2021
A heretic is someone that, at a soul level, knows what is in the highest and best good interest of themselves and knows how to exercise their free will. It's someone who is not afraid to go against the status quo and be non-compliant.
IT IS TIME TO CLAIM OUR BIRTHRIGHT as sovereign beings! And it all starts by choosing! So tell me, what is in the highest and best interest of you and your immortal soul today? I want to read your comment down below!
Here is another 90-second video about how to cultivate freedom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyNwUVPWIes&;t=1s
Are you looking for more epic content just like this? Then be sure to check out my YouTube channel & hit that subscribe button!
IT IS TIME TO CLAIM OUR BIRTHRIGHT as sovereign beings! And it all starts by choosing! So tell me, what is in the highest and best interest of you and your immortal soul today? I want to read your comment down below!
Here is another 90-second video about how to cultivate freedom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyNwUVPWIes&;t=1s
Are you looking for more epic content just like this? Then be sure to check out my YouTube channel & hit that subscribe button!
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