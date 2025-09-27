Berlin possibly has same ‘aim as Hitler, to bring all of Europe under its control’ - Lavrov, press conference, clip 1 Germany

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Blatant indications of re-Nazification’ of modern-day Germany — Lavrov
Russia has ‘DEEP CONCERNS’ about German militarization
Berlin possibly has same ‘aim as Hitler, to bring all of Europe under its control’
Adding: Lavrov says there are those in Europe who are “preparing war against Russia”