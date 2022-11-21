Situation Update, Nov 21, 2022 - Food credits given for taking depopulation jabs as White House targets the poorest Americans

0:00 Twitter

4:15 Shooting

6:00 Vaccines

25:40 Trump

37:50 Food Crisis

52:55 Prepping

58:50 Big Story

1:13:25 Kevin McGary





- White House pushes $20 food credit for those who take the depopulation jab

- Program leverages INFLATION to achieve DEPOPULATION among the poor

- As food prices soar, more people may seek death jabs to avoid starvation

- #Trump reinstated on #Twitter while lunatic leftists lose their minds

- #1 killer of LGBTQ in America is the covid jab, not mass shootings

- LGBTQ are insanely COMPLIANT with the jab, nearly 100% took it

- mRNA injections DESTROY the immune system, leaving the promiscuous vulnerable

- Anti-vaccine blood banks being created to provide CLEAN blood transfusions

- 116,000 Americans are DEAD because of a lack of vitamin D during covid pandemic

- Big Tech's CENSORSHIP of natural medicine champions caused untold DEATH and suffering

- Big Tech is complicit in the depopulation agenda

- #FDA now claims they never ordered anyone to avoid taking ivermectin

- FDA says their words are just "suggestions" and don't actually mean anything

- #Tether is about to implode, say analysts; cryptocurrency in deep, deep trouble

- 25% of Americans face risk of POWER BLACKOUTS this winter

- "Mirror-like objects" found in ground beef sold at grocery stores

- Food crooks caught repackaging rotten TUNA as fresh meat

- Massive shoplifting at TARGET stores causes $600 million loss

- "Meat guards" being deployed at grocery stores as meat thefts rise





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/