Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Premeditated Murder! - Dr. Judy Mikovits
55 views
channel image
Liberty Monks Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |

Renowned Immunologist and Virologist joins the Liberty Monks and exposes the truth behind the crimes against humanity that have been committed by world leaders.


Dr. Mikovits earned a BA in Chemistry from University of Virginia in 1980 and a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her forty-year quest to understand the causes, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: Immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.

Dr Mikovits is a New York Times Best selling author of the books Plague, Plague of Corruption, Ending Plague and the Truth about the Masks.

In 2020 Dr. Mikovits started DrJSolution, a company focused on providing solutions for prevention and treatment of autoimmune/auto-inflammatory diseases resulting from viral infection, drugs and environmental toxins. Her heart and passion is to focus on natural products chemistry and plant based drug and nutritional therapeutic protocols.

Her current focus is on medical cannabis with breakthroughs in understanding of the pathophysiology of neuroimmune diseases such as vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome = vaccine AIDS.


Liberty Monks
www.libertymonks.com
ReplyForward
Keywords
vaccinemikovitscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket