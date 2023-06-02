Dr Martin au Parlement européen - 20 minutes capitales ! Le Covid et sa longue préparation pour un crime contre l'humanité !

27 mai 2023 : https://odysee.com/@ExcaliburTraduction:4/International-Covid-Sumit-Iii-Dr-Martin-Wlt--1:3

🇫🇷 Cette vidéo est à voir et à partager absolument !!! 💥💥💥

Elle dure 20 minutes, 20 minutes capitales. Il est primordial que vous preniez le temps de l'écouter et la partager.

Le Dr David Martin (https://www.wipo.int/meetings/en/2006/scp_of_ge_06/speakers/martin.html), spécialiste mondial des brevets, prend la parole au Sommet International du Covid (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFLPWWCAHfQ&ab_channel=CristianTerhes), le 9 mai 2023, au Parlement Européen (et aucun MSM n'en parle ! 🤬)

Il décortique l'historique du Covid et démontre la guerre contre l'humanité, préparée de longue date, qui est menée - le tout, preuves à l'appui, bien sûr.





🇬🇧 This video is a must-see and must-share! 💥💥💥

It lasts 20 minutes, 20 crucial minutes. It is vital that you take the time to listen to it.





Dr David Martin (https://www.wipo.int/meetings/en/2006/scp_of_ge_06/speakers/martin.html) is speaking at the Covid International Summit (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFLPWWCAHfQ&ab_channel=CristianTerhes) on 9 May 2023 at the European Parliament (and no mention of it in the MSM! 🤬)

He dissects the history of Covid and demonstrates the long-prepared war against humanity that is being conducted - all with supporting evidence, of course.





INTERVENTION CHOC DU DR MARTIN

Au SOMMET INTERNATIONAL SUR LE COVID (ICS)

Au Parlement européen

2 au 4 mai 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFLPWWCAHfQ&ab_channel=CristianTerhes





https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com

Le Dr David Martin est spécialiste des brevets. Il prend la parole au Sommet International du Covid en mai 2023, au Parlement Européen.





Il retrace l'historique de la "pandémie" mise en place depuis 1965 avec l'aide du CDC et du NIAID américains, sous la forme d'une guerre biologique.

