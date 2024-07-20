BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PHIL WILLIAMS SWALLOWS WHOLE THE 'MASTER RACE' HOT GARBAGE ₪ {NTNT NASHVILLE 2024]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
36 views • 9 months ago

Originally titled, "Phil Williams: 'When I look at you guys, I do not think master race"...but please, spare me the virtue-signaling


'Nashville belongs to us — not the out-of-state neo-Nazis who have created havoc this week on our streets with their symbols of hate and vile words.'


Sounds cool, boomer - too bad it's utterly empty rhetoric, as the ones you deem the victims of a FANTASY EXTERMINATION CAMPAIGN were actually the perpetrators of wars and famines since history started recording events...and even what we believe is true may have been manufactured around events


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpKMWj7g0_I


UPDATE: HEY PHILL!!!😱 EAT SHIT AND DIE BOOMER O/


https://x.com/jehu1488/status/1814592542056366371


https://GTVflyers.com 🤓 don't be a dumbass boomer cuck like Phil

nashvillegdlnot-seesphil williamsntnt
