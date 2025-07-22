Inside Canada's $13 Billion Nuclear Megaproject

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, one of the most important and advanced energy facilities in the world. This single plant provides 20% of all electricity for Ontario, powering over 2 million homes with clean, reliable, emission-free energy. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos
In this deep dive, we explore the massive $12.8 billion refurbishment project that will extend Darlington's life to 2055, generating an estimated $90 billion in economic benefits and preventing nearly 300 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. We'll look at the incredible CANDU reactor technology that allows for on-line refueling and world-class performance.
But the story doesn't end there. Darlington is also the site for North America's FIRST grid-scale Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), positioning Canada at the forefront of a global energy revolution. Join us as we explore the past, present, and future of this nuclear titan.
