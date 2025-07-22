BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inside Canada's $13 Billion Nuclear Megaproject
powerprocess
powerprocess
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 1 day ago

Welcome to the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, one of the most important and advanced energy facilities in the world. This single plant provides 20% of all electricity for Ontario, powering over 2 million homes with clean, reliable, emission-free energy. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

In this deep dive, we explore the massive $12.8 billion refurbishment project that will extend Darlington's life to 2055, generating an estimated $90 billion in economic benefits and preventing nearly 300 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. We'll look at the incredible CANDU reactor technology that allows for on-line refueling and world-class performance.

But the story doesn't end there. Darlington is also the site for North America's FIRST grid-scale Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), positioning Canada at the forefront of a global energy revolution. Join us as we explore the past, present, and future of this nuclear titan.

👇 What do you think about the future of nuclear power? Let us know in the comments!

https://www.dailymotion.com/powerprocess

Keywords
scienceclimate changetechnologyeconomyelectricitynuclear powercanadaclean energyinfrastructureinnovationengineeringconstructionontarionuclear energydecarbonizationfuture technologypower plantsmropgdarlingtonsmall modular reactormegaprojectcanduge vernovabwrx-300
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy