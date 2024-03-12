Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 12, 2024 – Has a stakeholder deal been made to REINSTALL TRUMP?

- US politics, foreign policy, and CIA with former analyst Larry Johnson. (0:02)
- Gold and crypto as alternatives to the failing Western currencies. (2:12)
- Lead in food and lab testing options. (20:34)
- AI-powered language model for preserving human knowledge. (30:12)
- Trump's alleged deals with powerful interests. (36:12)
- Potential Trump administration appointees. (52:18)
- Boeing's quality control issues and workplace culture. (1:02:53)
- US politics, decentralization, and CIA insights. (1:09:49)
- US military power and government corruption. (1:15:25)
- Military spending, corruption, and geopolitical tensions. (1:20:28)
- CIA involvement in election interference and Trump's presidency. (1:29:48)
- Political leadership, communism, and Ukraine. (1:37:55)
- US foreign policy and economic dominance. (1:49:18)
- Politics, culture, and media bias. (1:53:36)
- Illegal immigration and its impact on the US. (1:59:58)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.