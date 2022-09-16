Putin and Xi Jinping Meet Again and Intend To Strengthen Strategic Partnership Between Russia and China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lsw07f4
09/15/2022 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan. Putin said he would further promote the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Russia and China and thanked China for its balanced stance on Ukraine. In return, Xi said that China is ready to support each other strongly with Russia on issues related to each other’s core interests