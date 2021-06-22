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KNOWLEDGE, HONOR & COURAGE IS THE LIGHT -- A WARRIOR CALLS with SGT Report (June 22 2021)
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1680 views • June 22, 2021
Christopher James from Awarriorcalls.com returns to SGTreport.com to remind us of our true power as sovereign beings endowed by our Creator, as real men and women.
KNOWLEDGE, HONOR & COURAGE IS THE LIGHT.
Foundational Knowledge
https://awarriorcalls.com/foundational-knowledge/
Living Testimony as Affidavit:
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notarised.7may2021.LTA.Bodene.Rangiuia.REDACTED.pdf
Mirror: SGT Report https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwqyTHhdI2Cj/
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams
Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
KNOWLEDGE, HONOR & COURAGE IS THE LIGHT.
Foundational Knowledge
https://awarriorcalls.com/foundational-knowledge/
Living Testimony as Affidavit:
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notarised.7may2021.LTA.Bodene.Rangiuia.REDACTED.pdf
Mirror: SGT Report https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwqyTHhdI2Cj/
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams
Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
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