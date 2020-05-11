© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G Electromagnetic Transduction, and Viral Sequencing gives you diseases through 5G transmitted frequencies- [three of four parts] May 10, 2020-
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • May 11, 2020
Hello friends- Third of four parts- I hope that you don't skip any part of this 4 part video lecture- The info in this and the 'next' four part video is going to give you some very serious things to consider- Stick with me friends for the real facts that you will get here- LOL I do make some mistakes in reading my notes but I will not bore you- So, 'CHEERS', westruther 00027 4-14-2020 14:49 min.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.