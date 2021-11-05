© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Judge Holds DC Jail In Contempt Over January 6th Civil Rights Abuse
Follow
2
Share
Report
70 views • November 05, 2021
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer today to talk about the deplorable treatment of the January 6th prisoners, including an exclusive jail-phone interview with Jeremy Brown. Cara Castronouva joins the show with breaking news about video evidence being held by DC Police, and Jesse Lee Peterson joins in the final hour to discuss the lack of manhood at the root of America’s problems.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.