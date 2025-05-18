4 Weird Things: 8647, Epstein's Suicide, Moronic Media & Biden's Cancer

May 18, 2025 - Let's make it four weird things, with the announcement of Biden's cancer--which he admitted to having in 2022. Also: Comey's assassination threat, Kash and Bongino confirming Epstein's suicide, and moronic media that can't cope with Biden's decline.





Also: be sure to also watch Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh.

https://x.com/MavBroadcastNet/status/1918301448690876664





Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com



